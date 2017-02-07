Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one Best Original Song win away from being the youngest artist to EGOT in history, but that doesn’t mean he’s letting it get to his head. During Monday’s Oscars Nominees Luncheon in California, Miranda found himself surrounded with most of the other Oscar nominees from this year and boy was he ready to mingle and have a great time. The multi-hyphenate lyrical genius flew all the way to the luncheon from England where he is still living while filming the Mary Poppins sequel, and based on his tweets from the event that jet lag probably played a huge role in how loopy and happy he was throughout the entire thing.

For those who don’t know, the annual luncheon in advance of the official ceremony is basically just an opportunity for everyone up for an Academy Award that year to dress up, look cute, and mingle with other nominees without it being a pandering campaign stop for anybody. Then all the actors, actresses, directors, writers, costume designers, and everybody else that works to make movies as great as they are take a huge group photo that looks like the most well-organized yearbook photo ever.

Lin gave fans the chance to see a few behind the scenes moments that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.