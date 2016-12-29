Just My Luck actress Lindsay Lohan used to be in films on a semi-regular basis and that was a fun time to be alive. We’d like to see that happen again (Georgia Rule: Awakenings. Sure, why not?) and a completed treatment from LiLo could springboard the “Rumors” recording artist back into regular moviedom.

In a Facebook Live session with CNN, Lohan fielded a number of subjects, the one we’re blabbing about is the prospect of Mean Girls 2. (Yes, we know there was a VOD Mean Girls 2 farted out into the world. We’re all politely ignoring it.) Lohan expressed that she’s game to do comedy again.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” offered Lohan.. “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Not only is she game, but she’s crafted a treatment for the next film complete with casting suggestions. We’d love to see a PowerPoint explaining Lohan’s vision, btw.

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” shared Lohan. “I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back.”

We’re open-minded enough to believe Lindsay Lohan has some interesting ideas for a new Mean Girls movie. After all, it would take a Herculean effort to outstink some other Lorne Michaels produced misfires. Make it happen, Lindsay.

