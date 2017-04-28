Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

The Long Awaited Black And White Cut Of ‘Logan’ Will Hit Theaters Very Soon

#Comic Book Movies #Marvel
News & Entertainment Writer
04.28.17

Fox

Throughout the film’s production and promotion, Logan director James Mangold teased an alternate version of the film with several photos and a short teaser shot entirely in black and white. The complete lack of color previewed what looked to be an incredibly dour film, which Logan was to varying degrees, though the final product was rife with a decidedly western color palate. Yet the fans could stop asking whether or not Mangold’s teases would ever come to fruition, and the director couldn’t help encouraging them. Especially when he confirmed the black and white cut’s existence ahead of the movie’s home release.

According to Collider, Mangold took to Twitter on Friday to caution Logan fans against “[making] any plans on the evening of May 16th.” Why? Because his colorless version of the film will screen in select theaters across the United States on Tuesday, May 16th — a full week before both the original and re-colored cuts are available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on May 23rd. Mangold explained as much in subsequent tweets with fans:

Aside from Mangold’s tweeted announcement, no details are currently available regarding the limited Logan re-release in theaters. Once fans have watched Hugh Jackman literally rip his way through dozens of bad guys’ guts in glorious black and white on the big screen, however, they can enjoy it at home along with their similarly colorless cut of Mad Max: Fury Road.

(Via Collider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Marvel
TAGSComic Book MoviesHUGH JACKMANJAMES MANGOLDLOGANMarvelX-MEN

First 100 Days

Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

04.28.17 18 hours ago 36 Comments
How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP