Fox

Throughout the film’s production and promotion, Logan director James Mangold teased an alternate version of the film with several photos and a short teaser shot entirely in black and white. The complete lack of color previewed what looked to be an incredibly dour film, which Logan was to varying degrees, though the final product was rife with a decidedly western color palate. Yet the fans could stop asking whether or not Mangold’s teases would ever come to fruition, and the director couldn’t help encouraging them. Especially when he confirmed the black and white cut’s existence ahead of the movie’s home release.

According to Collider, Mangold took to Twitter on Friday to caution Logan fans against “[making] any plans on the evening of May 16th.” Why? Because his colorless version of the film will screen in select theaters across the United States on Tuesday, May 16th — a full week before both the original and re-colored cuts are available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on May 23rd. Mangold explained as much in subsequent tweets with fans:

@KarlAlden @Aldo7heApache Won't be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

Aside from Mangold’s tweeted announcement, no details are currently available regarding the limited Logan re-release in theaters. Once fans have watched Hugh Jackman literally rip his way through dozens of bad guys’ guts in glorious black and white on the big screen, however, they can enjoy it at home along with their similarly colorless cut of Mad Max: Fury Road.

(Via Collider)