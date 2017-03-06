Marvel

A teaser for Deadpool 2 aired before screenings of Logan this weekend, and you can check it out here. It’s filled with references like a return of Juice Newton’s “Angel of the Morning”, Superman references, the Logan and Firefly posters in the background, the theme song from True Romance, and the obligatory Stan Lee cameo. But one joke that was easy to miss was the wall of text zooming past at the end.

So what did that text say? It was an essay about Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man And The Sea seemingly written by Deadpool himself. It’s a fitting subject for a teaser tied with Logan, considering both are about a man facing the end of his life and still pushing himself to finish things right.

Thankfully, that scrolling text has been transcribed in its entirety by Comic Book: