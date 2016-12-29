Marvel

Wolverine is apparently too tied up with his own R-rated wheelings and dealings to rub blood-splattered elbows with Deadpool in 2017. At least, that’s how things are sounding after a report stating Ryan Reynolds had filmed a cameo for 2017’s Logan was met with an avalanche of denials.

Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Logan director James Mangold all shot down talk of the Merc with a Mouth™ drop-in on Twitter. Bummer news for shippers and Reynolds’ goal checklist, but maybe the right call if the tone isn’t quite a match.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016

"@TheWrap has not reported Deadpool & Logan would appear side-by-side." Cause Deadpool ain't in the film, pal. Keep backtracking.#fakenews — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 28, 2016

What they said …. https://t.co/GmOoWbddf2 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2016

Entertainment Weekly‘s update on the apparently no-go cameo seems to snuff out the possibility that the denial is just a sneaky stealth way to keep a Deadpool sighting under wraps. “A source familiar with the film tells EW that Deadpool is not in Logan, nor will he appear in a post-credits scene,” notes the outlet.

In news of a more definitive sort, Logan now has a snazzy new poster that doesn’t look all that far removed from a “Mel Gibson is grizzled and ready for action” style motion picture. Logan can be witnessed in its snarly glory when it premieres on March 3, 2017. Please bring a notepad to the theater so you can track you thoughts on if Deadpool would be a welcome addition to the proceedings.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)