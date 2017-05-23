Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ryan Reynolds had a grand ol’ time during the Life press tour with Jake Gyllenhaal, but his heart only belongs to one man: Hugh Jackman. But while Deadpool may not have appeared in Logan (thankfully), the Merc with the Mouth did drop by the Honest Trailer for Jackman’s final film as Wolverine.

When the Honest Trailers voiceover guy has a hard time making fun of the gritty and great Logan (which makes the “last 17 years of X-Men movies look ‘meh’ by comparison”), he calls up Deadpool, who says that if Jackman “doesn’t get an Oscar nom, I’m setting every VHS copy of Crash on fire.” (I checked: yes, you can buy the 2006 Best Picture winner on VHS on Amazon.) Reynolds as Logan later adds, “I do endorse James Mangold to make Old Man Deadpool in 2038. Oh man, how good would that be? Just 90 minutes of Cable and I changing each others space diapers.” Josh Brolin would be into it.

Sure beats sitting around in space doing nothing.

