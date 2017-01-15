20th Century Fox

With all due respect to the Spawn VHS director’s cut that won the Palme d’Or in the ’90s, Deadpool is owed a bouquet of chimichangas for helping lay the groundwork for a grizzly looking R-rated Wolverine joint in 2017. That’s not to say Logan couldn’t be earmarked for PG-13 adventures in 2017, but the novelty of an established comic book character of this scale laying waste to enemies in a Restricted film is still fresh and fun. (Well, until Batman tortures Superman in Justice League: Cannibal Holocaust scheduled to tentpole summer 2022.)

Logan filmmaker James Mangold, who also helmed 2013’s The Wolverine and the potential super secret Wolverine prequel Kate & Leopold, added to his collection of intriguing production photos as Saturday night shifted into Sunday morning. Followers of his Twitter feed (and general lookie loos) were presented with three character photos that hint at something darker than the Wolverine films that have come before, same goes for the X-Men motion pictures. Hugh Jackman’s Logan has a “Mel Gibson in 70% of his comeback action vehicles” look in this latest peek, while Patrick Stewart’s Professor X looks exhausted.

Taken w/ LEICA S, 100mm, ISO 1600 1/750 ƒ2 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/YwsGN7VTOC — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA SL 35mm, ISO 1600 1/200 ƒ1.4 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/T5xUFCQo2g — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA S, 90mm, ISO 100 1/125 ƒ6.8 — photo by JM pic.twitter.com/V05Ex0IMA4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

The latest Wolverine entry is intended to be the swan song for Jackman as the Canadian badass. The Tony-winning actor took a pay cut to make this final chapter a bloody one, so we expect all the R-rated thrills like salty language, foes gettin’ sliced up and the occasional bit of gratuitous nudity. Here’s what Logan is serving up when it arrives in theaters on March 3.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

(Via Comics Alliance)