‘Logan’ Pops Its Claws In A New Super Bowl Trailer

20th Century Fox has released a Super Bowl LI trailer for Logan, which is probably the last outing for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after seventeen years (!) of owning the character far better than anyone expected back in 2000. Jackman reportedly took a pay cut so they could make the latest film — inspired Marvel Comics’ Old Man Logan miniseries written by Mark Millar and drawn by Steve McNiven then continued in various sequels — fittingly R rated.

The harder rating shows, even in this brief spot set to “Amazing Grace” and in the other two new TV spots below. Director James Mangold (The Wolverine) has already let it be known, “In the real world, people die.” We’ve also heard from producer Simon Kinberg that this one is a little different than other X-Men movies, “like a Western in its tone.”

Our own Mike Ryan got to see the first 40 minutes of the film recently, and he was allowed to talk a little about what he saw in this post. You can also see some of the darker tone in these other TV spots: