Hugh Jackman Has His Claws Out In The Bloody Second ‘Logan’ Trailer

Logan, the (probably) last of Hugh Jackman’s standalone Wolverine movies, now has a brutal second trailer. Jackman took a pay cut so they could make it R rated, and it shows. After all, as was already made clear, “In the real world, people die.”

We’re also finally able to talk about the first 40 minutes of the movie, which director James Mangold screened at the Butt-Numb-A-Thon film marathon in Austin, Texas, for a select group of lucky so-and-so’s including UPROXX’s own Mike Ryan, who described the plot a bit:

It’s 2029 and [Wolverine’s] a limo driver in the American Southwest — we see a montage of poor Logan driving around a lot of annoying and drunk people. A few minutes after that he’s attacked by members of a dug cartel who probably picked the wrong limo driver to mess with — one member of the cartel gets an adamantium claw all the way through the front of his head and out the other end. (Yes, this movie is rated R. There are also a lot of cuss words.) Logan lives in an old rundown house with Caliban (Stephen Merchant), a mutant who can detect other mutants. Living in an abandoned, fallen water tower out back is a now somewhat senile Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

