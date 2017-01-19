Everything You Need To Know About Wolverine 3

Hugh Jackman Has His Claws Out In The Bloody Second ‘Logan’ Trailer

Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.19.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Logan, the (probably) last of Hugh Jackman’s standalone Wolverine movies, now has a brutal second trailer. Jackman took a pay cut so they could make it R rated, and it shows.

We’re also finally able to talk about the first 40 minutes of the movie, which director James Mangold screened at the Butt-Numb-A-Thon film marathon in Austin, Texas, for a select group of lucky so-and-so’s including UPROXX’s own Mike Ryan, who described the plot a bit:

It’s 2029 and [Wolverine’s] a limo driver in the American Southwest — we see a montage of poor Logan driving around a lot of annoying and drunk people. A few minutes after that he’s attacked by members of a dug cartel who probably picked the wrong limo driver to mess with — one member of the cartel gets an adamantium claw all the way through the front of his head and out the other end. (Yes, this movie is rated R. There are also a lot of cuss words.)

Logan lives in an old rundown house with Caliban (Stephen Merchant), a mutant who can detect other mutants. Living in an abandoned, fallen water tower out back is a now somewhat senile Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

More about the first 40 minutes is available here, and here are some of the recently released photos:

TAGSHUGH JACKMANJAMES MANGOLDLOGANWOLVERINEX-MEN
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP