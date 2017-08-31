Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For as many twists and turns as Making a Murderer had (and continues to have), Netflix’s next true crime title is even more unbelievable. In 2003, Juan Catalan was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl. He claimed that he didn’t do it because he was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game at the time, and even had the ticket stub to prove it, but “his offer to take a lie-detector test was refused,” according to ABC News. “And the fact that he did not fit the description eyewitnesses gave of the shooter did not persuade prosecutors.”

Four years later, however, Catalan was released from prison, thanks to an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry picks up a prostitute so he can use the carpool lane and get to the Dodgers game faster. The HBO series filmed at the stadium, including a shot (that didn’t make the episode but producers allowed defense attorney Todd Melnick to look at the outtakes) of Catalan sitting with his daughter, eating a hot dog. This story, worthy of being an actual episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm (which returns in October), is documented in a Netflix documentary, Long Shot, that debuts September 29.

The Curb theme song has never sounded more unsettling.