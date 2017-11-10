The Orchard

In a to-the-point statement, indie distributor The Orchard announced on Friday that they will “not be moving forward” with Louis C.K.’s new movie, I Love You, Daddy. The news comes a day after a New York Times report where five women accused the film’s writer, and director, and star of sexual misconduct. ” “He leaned close to my face,” comedian Rebecca Corry told the Times, “and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.”

I Love You, Daddy, which was set to open on November 17, is about a 17-year-old girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) with an uncomfortable relationship with an older producer (John Malkovich). In one scene, after C.K.’s character Glen answers a call from Grace (Rose Byrne), “his lewd friend Ralph (Charlie Day) asks Glen to put her on the speakerphone, goads Glen by mouthing exclamations about Grace’s hotness, then vigorously mimes masturbation as an oblivious Grace chatters on,” according to Vulture. Day and Moretz have distanced themselves from the film, with the former commenting, “I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in the New York Times. I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further.”

C.K. has yet to respond to the Times report, other than a brief “Louis is not going to answer any questions” from his representative.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)