Depending on who you ask, Love Actually — the 2003 romantic-comedy starring literally every famous British person ever — is either a modern-day Christmas classic, or a disturbing dealbreaker. But along with Elf (released the same year!), it’s probably the last holiday movie most people have seen, which is why it’s a big deal that the cast is reuniting for a sequel. Sort of.

Deadline reports that the Love Actually gang is getting back together for a “short film that will revisit the characters from Richard Curtis’ 2003 romantic comedy and see what they’re up to in 2017.” The stunt is part of Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day — the same campaign that gave us Game of Thrones: The Musical and Anna Kendrick as Indiana Jones — and stars Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson have already signed up.

“It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America. I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually,” Curtis said, “but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? — I guess that’s the big question… or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.” Rick Grimes has, for sure, turned into a stalker, and Hugh Grant is now a troll who starts every sentence with, “Actually…”

Red Nose Day is March 24. All proceeds go to ending child poverty.

