Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is speaking up and speaking out against Harvey Weinstein’s conduct in a striking op-ed for the New York Times.
According to Nyong’o, the wave of women coming forward with damning allegations against the disgraced Hollywood luminary caused her to revisit her 2011 experience with Weinstein. It was an encounter that she previously attempted to not have at front of mind:
“I had felt very much alone when these things happened, and I had blamed myself for a lot of it, quite like many of the other women who have shared their stories…But now that this is being discussed openly, I have not been able to avoid the memories resurfacing. I have felt sick in the pit of my stomach. I have felt such a flare of rage that the experience I recount below was not a unique incident with me, but rather part of a sinister pattern of behavior.”
