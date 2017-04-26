M. Night Shyamalan’s surprise hit, Split, which came out in late January, is still playing in certain dollar theaters, and I wouldn’t want to ruin the film’s surprise ending. So, consider this your months-old Split spoiler: The final scene in the movie takes place in a diner, where, following a news report, a patron notes the similarities in crimes between “The Horde” (James McAvoy, as the titular split) and a certain wheelchair-bound supervillain. The camera pans to Bruce Willis, in character as David Dunn, who mutters, “Mr. Glass.”
That’s right: Split is a stealth sequel to Unbreakable.
“I do intend on making a final Unbreakable movie and I’m intending on doing it next,” Shyamalan told us earlier this year. “It’s the final movie of these two movies put together.” That was his plan — now it’s an actuality.
Shyamalan, whose greatest twist in a career full of them is transitioning from The Director of the Only Movie That Made Me Actively Furious While I Was Watching It (The Last Airbender) to successful indie auteur, announced his next project on Twitter. Glass is “the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split,” he wrote. “It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”
Split was only “good” relative to his last ten movies. But he mine as well ride this one down the shitter like he always does.