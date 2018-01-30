20th Century Fox

The Pizza Underground singer Macaulay Culkin — who you might also know from his other job as an actor in Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and My Girl — is making the rounds to promote his podcast, Bunny Ears. (He was also recently an enlightening guest on WTF.) The “weekly discussion of things and stuff and things” will inevitably bring up Donald Trump at some point because if there’s one thing everyone can agree, it’s that he’s things and stuff and things. But in a recent Reddit AMA, Culkin shared a taste of his feelings for the president and — spoiler — they’re [Kevin screaming face].

When asked which Home Alone is his favorite, Culkin replied, “The first one was more fun because we didnt know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also it had %100 less Trump.” But if not for Trump, how else would Kevin know where the lobby is?!?

Other highlights from the AMA include: Culkin saying he felt “both flattered and conflicted” to be referenced in LFO’s “Summer Girls,” his favorite memory of Michael Jackson (“When I almost crashed my golfcart into his and he called me Applehead”), and his biggest regret (“I dont have a biggest regret but most of my regrets involve women”). If you asked French Stewart that same question, his answer would be, “That I starred in Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House.”

Culkin also thoughts on pizza. On his favorite slice:

It’s always Joe’s Pizza (in NYC), and not to be all normal about it, but I do like a proper plain. That’s how you can judge a place. I’ve been with lots of vegetarians so I can get with that, but I wouldnt kick a pepperoni and sausage out of bed.

The rest of the Pizza Underground is proud.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Reddit)