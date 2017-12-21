The ‘Mamma Mia 2’ Trailer Is Here, But Where’s Meryl Streep?

Nearly 10 years after it hit theaters, Mamma Mia, the movie based on the Broadway musical, is getting a sequel. We’re not 100% sure why, because it seems deeply unnecessary, unless Pierce Brosnan has been taking singing lessons literally the entire time and wants to finally correct the damage done last time. The first film followed Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, a young woman about to marry Sky (Dominic Cooper) but who first wants to meet her biological father. Unfortunately, Meryl Streep as Donna, Sophie’s mother, had a very busy summer and there are three possible dads, played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard.

Viewers of the original delightful mess might notice something off: all the clips of Meryl Streep are from the first film. The new footage features Donna’s best friends, played by Christine Baranski and Julie Walters, with Seyfried, as well as Brosnan, Firth and Skarsgard, but not Streep. And did we hear Walters say “your mother was the bravest person we ever met?” before Baranski launches into Streep’s character’s life story? Basically, we have one question: Did they kill off Meryl Streep?

The internet certainly seems to think so.

Streep is listed as reprising her role in the film, which will tell Donna’s story when she was younger (played by Lily James) and first met the three men who possibly spawned Sophie. As for her fate, we’ll just have to take a chance, take a chance, take a chicka-chance chance.

