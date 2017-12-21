The ‘Mamma Mia 2’ Trailer Is Here, But Where’s Meryl Streep?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly 10 years after it hit theaters, Mamma Mia, the movie based on the Broadway musical, is getting a sequel. We’re not 100% sure why, because it seems deeply unnecessary, unless Pierce Brosnan has been taking singing lessons literally the entire time and wants to finally correct the damage done last time. The first film followed Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, a young woman about to marry Sky (Dominic Cooper) but who first wants to meet her biological father. Unfortunately, Meryl Streep as Donna, Sophie’s mother, had a very busy summer and there are three possible dads, played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard.

Viewers of the original delightful mess might notice something off: all the clips of Meryl Streep are from the first film. The new footage features Donna’s best friends, played by Christine Baranski and Julie Walters, with Seyfried, as well as Brosnan, Firth and Skarsgard, but not Streep. And did we hear Walters say “your mother was the bravest person we ever met?” before Baranski launches into Streep’s character’s life story? Basically, we have one question: Did they kill off Meryl Streep?

The internet certainly seems to think so.

So y'all are gonna tell me that I have waited 10 years for Mamma Mia 2 and Donna fckin Sheridan is dead? ffs 2018 you're already cancelled #MammaMia #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain @mammamiamovie #MovieTrailers pic.twitter.com/plgXScKo9x — Jeff Yantos (@Xoxoitsjeff) December 21, 2017

Me: *waited years for a sequel of Mamma Mia*

x: “mamma mia 2 is out in 2018!”

me: YAAAAY!! 🎉🎉 *trailer comes out and they killed off Donna Sheridan* Me: I BEEN CHEATED BY YOU SINCE YOU KNOW WHEN

LOOK AT ME NOW WILL I EVER LEARN

I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT I SUDDENDLY LOSE CONTROL pic.twitter.com/KL0y7TMVfO — Kat {TrustNo1❌} (@KatiaScrii) December 21, 2017

If Donna Sheridan is dead in Mamma Mia 2 then 2018 is god damn cancelled HOW DARE THEY — Rhianna 🌙🌚🍂 (@rhiannaoliviab) December 20, 2017

Streep is listed as reprising her role in the film, which will tell Donna’s story when she was younger (played by Lily James) and first met the three men who possibly spawned Sophie. As for her fate, we’ll just have to take a chance, take a chance, take a chicka-chance chance.