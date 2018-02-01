After months of rumors, Nintendo and Universal’s partnership has finally produced something official, and it’s an animated Super Mario Bros. movie from the minds behind Despicable Me.
As the tweet states, the legendary creator of Mario (and Zelda and Donkey Kong and just about every other great Nintendo game), Shigeru Miyamoto will be co-producing along with Illumination Entertainment’s Chris Meledandri.
Can’t wait for the Goomba fart jokes…
They do kinda sorta resemble the poo emoji so.. I guess that’s okay.