When news of Carrie Fisher’s death first broke, fellow Star Wars actor and lifelong friend Mark Hamill initially tweeted a photo of the pair with the caption “no words.” Seeing as how they’d known each other since first meeting in 1976, that Hamill would be devastated by Fisher’s passing should come as no surprise. Nor should his ability to memorialize her as soon as he’d collected himself and his thoughts, which he did late Tuesday on his official Facebook page. Yet the 133 words Hamill composed then weren’t enough, so he paid tribute to Fisher again with a much longer guest column in the Hollywood Reporter.

“Carrie and I occupied a unique area in each other’s lives,” Hamill explains. “It was like we were in a garage band together that somehow hit it huge.” The 65-year-old actor reiterates much of what he’d said in his Facebook post, though the extra space the Hollywood Reporter afforded him allows the emotional details to flow that much stronger. Especially when Hamill recalls their first meeting in London: