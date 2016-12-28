Getty Image

There’s been no shortage of tributes and memories being shared following the passing of Carrie Fisher at the age of 60. Her recovery from a heart attack on Friday was a roller coaster and it had a sad ending on Tuesday, leading to many saying goodbye to yet another major name this year.

Mark Hamill has been very public with his support of Carrie Fisher following her heart attack and was one of the first to react to the news Twitter, but he released a longer statement on his “space twin” and what she meant to the Hollywood community as a whole: