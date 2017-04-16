Fans Give Heartwarming Tributes To Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Reveals That The Trailer For ‘Star Wars’ Was Actually Heckled The First Time He Saw It

#Star Wars
04.16.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The customer is always right! Except for when they’re wrong and sometimes those dummo customers can be real wrong. Including at the movies.

Non-dummo and beloved multi-talent Mark Hamill revealed a hilarious story at the rather productive and downright emotional Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. The Hollywood Reporter, uh, reports that Hamill unfurled a story about how he and co-star Carrie Fisher walked by a movie theater and got the urge to go in and see the Star Wars trailer that Fisher knew was playing. Neither talent had caught the trailer for the future blockbuster, so after some deft navigating (read: speaking with the manager) the trailer view would soon be theirs.

According to Hamill, it was a bit more of a bare bones presentation than what you’d might expect.

“We went in and we watched it. It was so early they didn’t have John Williams’ score. They didn’t have very many special effects finished at all. A couple of shots of TIE Fighters I think,” said Hamill. “It made a real impression on me because we hadn’t seen any of the footage.”

That sounds neato, doesn’t it? Well, what was on-screen didn’t exactly bowl over civilian filmgoers.

“At the end of the trailer, it said, ‘A billion light years in the making. And it’s coming to your galaxy this summer.’ Big explosion. And somebody in the balcony yelled out, ‘Yeah, and it’s coming to the late show about two weeks after that,’ ” said Hamill. “Nobody enjoys a well-placed, snarky remark more than I do. So we both laughed, but after we laughed, we kind of went, ‘uh oh.’ “

If only we could get some confirmation on if that film was a success.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCARRIE FISHERMARK HAMILLStar Wars

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP