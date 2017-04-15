Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher With A Tearful And Therapeutic Tribute At ‘Star Wars’ Celebration

#Star Wars
04.15.17

Carrie Fisher has been a staple at the Star Wars Celebration since festivities started on Thursday. The opening panel to the event saw practically every name connected to Star Wars –including creator George Lucas — take the time to pay tribute to the late actress, but Mark Hamill broke away on Friday for his own hour-long panel featuring all the scandal and fun you’d expect.

Hamill filled the hour with “off the cuff” tales about his relationship with Fisher according to Mashable, not shying away from the more salacious moments and personal ups and downs they experienced across their careers. He discussed their first meeting during a dinner before filming the original Star Wars, noting that Fisher was immediately telling “personal stories that I wouldn’t have shared if I knew you 10 years,” and also hit on his romantic feelings towards her, even admitting that part of him “did fall in love with her” in the end:

“We were like a couple of horny teenagers,” said Hamill, revealing that he had been captivated the instant he met the sparkling, intelligent, hilarious 19-year old Fisher, 5 years his junior.

“I wanted her to myself, I didn’t want to share her with Harrison,” the actor added. But he also knew “I couldn’t handle her as a girlfriend.”

#Star Wars
CARRIE FISHER MARK HAMILL Star Wars Star Wars Celebration 2017

