It had been reported back in November that Mark Wahlberg would pull in close to the $2 million for reshoots on Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. Much was made about the production when Scott decided to reshoot following the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, replacing the actor with Christopher Plummer. According to The Washington Post, most of the cast decided to join the reshoots for lower or no salary. Mark Wahlberg was the only one who negotiated on a larger sum:
As the cast was called in for the reshoots — including Michelle Williams as the kidnapped boy’s mother — the performers agreed to be paid more modestly for their work, in what the person said was a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors. But Wahlberg insisted on and received, a much higher sum for the 10 days of shooting.
Imperative is financing the reshoots and new postproduction work, which combined with new marketing materials will cost as much as $10 million
The price tag for Wahlberg would end up at $1.5 million, while Michelle Williams would end up receiving less than 1% of her co-star’s salary thanks to an $80 per diem that ended up at $1,000 for a few extra days of work. This runs contrary to Scott’s comments to USA Today back in December:
RIDLEY SCOTT: “The whole reshoot was — in normal terms
was expensive but not as expensive as you think. Because all of them,
everyone did it for nothing.”
USA TODAY: “Really?”
SCOTT: “No, I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid.”
USA TODAY: “You didn’t pay the actors more to do it?”
SCOTT: “No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn’t do that to — ”
USA TODAY: “The crew, of course, did get paid?”
SCOTT: “Of course. “
Connecting Mark Wahlberg’s pay negotiations to the #MeToo movement is some Strech Armstrong level reaching.
I personally dont like him and think hes overrated, but it doesnt look bad at all. The headline frames it as another blatant case of gender wage disparity. Hes one of the most bankable stars on Earth. While shes an great actress very few people will be able to name 3 movies Willaims has been in. Theres no sexism involved at all, just an actor who knows how to negotiate. Williams and the others did not negotiate, therefore did not get paid. Reshoots were vital and clearly Wahlberg who was integral to the project knew that, he probably also signed a contract with a specific schedule in mind. He did not foresee a reshoot and it might have jeopardized his involvement in another project. Williams on the other hand said shed do it for free. Wheres the issue?
You get upset he got paid for essentially overtime work, but not the fact that he threw bricks and terrorized Asian people in his youth.
“Feel it! Feel it!”
Maybe acclaimed actress Michelle Williams should consider committing a hate crime and then making terrible movies allowing her to shit on Hollywood with each and every self serving project she does. It works for Mark
Or she could try asking for extra money like Wahlberg did. But, hey, be careful if you reach any further you might pull something.
I mean has she ever beat a man blind and called him a gook then years later petition for a pardon and joke about going back to prison for beating someone to death on a talk show? Come one he could have stopped 911 if he was on the planes.
Fuck Mark Wahlberg, but also fuck working for free, and fuck trying to make this a gender issue.
He was incredibly business savvy and used his star power, as well as their position of being stuck with few options, to walk into a massive payday……………..while everyone else on the crew was donating their time because they felt it was the right thing to do. Sounds about right for Wahlberg.
What a pointless clickbait article.
Maybe we should bring up the concept that agents who represent actors are the ones who negotiate contracts.
Wow. Same agent.
I’ll shut up now.
So then it boils down to Wahlberg’s “pay me more” attitude versus Williams’ “I’d do it for free, I’m just so grateful” attitude?
I could care less. I expect a few people coming forward about Mark because of this stunt. The media is now the judge,jury and executioner
Wow. What a bullshit non-story. Aside from Wahlberg being the only one smart enough to negotiate a higher salary for himself, ALL THE OTHER MALE ACTORS VOLUNTEERED THEIR TIME ALSO. What a blatant use of a clickbait headline. Mr Roberts, you should be ashamed of yourself. I hope this is just a side-gig and you do not consider yourself an actual jounralist.
so Wahlberg’s a greedy douche….shocking.
…and possibly sexist? We’ll never know…
Fuuuuuuuuuuuck you uproxx with your reaching on this one. Jesus you are pathetic and are what’s wrong with everything, co-opting legit movements to sell ad space.
I have read this same article on at least 5 different website.
They’re not reaching at all.
Way to overreact. If you don’t like uproxx, stop complaining and leave. No one is keeping you here.
On the other hand, a little known non-bankable (but very talented) actress got paid 1,000 times more than a powerful, legendary male director for the reshoots.
Actually its infinitely more since he said he didn’t get paid :)
People understand that actors get paid based on how marketable they are right? Kudos to Williams and all but at the end of the day Mark probably has several other projects going on and doing reshoots for next to nothing is counterproductive.
Clickbating shit like this is going to make the general public stop caring about the legitimately important steps that are being taken for equality.
I’m honestly glad people like Harvey and Cosby are being held accountable for their despicable actions, but this whole thing has become so ridiculously overblown and exhausting, that I’m having trouble giving a shit about any of it anymore.
Who gives a shit about this movie anyway? They should have just left Spacey in since no one even gives a shit about his stuff anymore.
At least Mark knows the golden rule C.R.E.A.M. The other dumb ass actors coulda got paid and then donate the money or whatever. Why not screw the industry that is screwing women and i guess some men. The ppl who paid would be the same type of ppl this movement is going after.