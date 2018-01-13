TriStar

When word trickled out that Mark Wahlberg required $1.5 million to do his All the Money in the World reshoots while Michelle Williams accepted less than $1,000 to do the same, it didn’t exactly paint Marky Mark in a particularly flattering light. (As is the case when your co-star does reshoots for a film on general principle and your name is associated with a big fat pay demand.) Criticism of Wahlberg was swift, but there appears to be a somewhat cheerier conclusion to this saga.

Wahlberg has announced that the $1.5 million in money he received for All The Money In The World reshoots will be donated in Williams’ name to #TimesUp. #TimesUp is a legal defense fund set up to combat and call out sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. The actor’s agency WME is also ponying up a $500,000 donation to #TimesUp, reports Deadline.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation,” shared Wahlberg via statement. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

The reshoot fee donation definitely places Wahlberg in a better place in terms of public opinion, although the very real issue of pay disparity (and expectations) between men and women is always going to circle back to huge disparities like the original reshoot story. How the entertainment industry goes forward from here will be under surveillance for the foreseeable future.

(Via Deadline)