When word trickled out that Mark Wahlberg required $1.5 million to do his All the Money in the World reshoots while Michelle Williams accepted less than $1,000 to do the same, it didn’t exactly paint Marky Mark in a particularly flattering light. (As is the case when your co-star does reshoots for a film on general principle and your name is associated with a big fat pay demand.) Criticism of Wahlberg was swift, but there appears to be a somewhat cheerier conclusion to this saga.
Wahlberg has announced that the $1.5 million in money he received for All The Money In The World reshoots will be donated in Williams’ name to #TimesUp. #TimesUp is a legal defense fund set up to combat and call out sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. The actor’s agency WME is also ponying up a $500,000 donation to #TimesUp, reports Deadline.
“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation,” shared Wahlberg via statement. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”
The reshoot fee donation definitely places Wahlberg in a better place in terms of public opinion, although the very real issue of pay disparity (and expectations) between men and women is always going to circle back to huge disparities like the original reshoot story. How the entertainment industry goes forward from here will be under surveillance for the foreseeable future.
(Via Deadline)
That’s so fucking weak
I agree, such B.S. He did nothing wrong, but holier than thou ppl made him him feel he did something wrong. If anything the producers should be the ones giving a donation. I’m not a Marky Mark fan by any means, but he did nothing wrong. Being stupid and being sexist are very different things. Willaims was stupid. Mark is not sexist, just business savvy.
The reshoot amounts are nothing to do with a pay disparity between men and women. Williams chose to take the US$ 1k figure and Marky Mark chose to request US$ 1.5 million.
Whose to say that Michelle Williams wouldn’t have been paid the same if she put in the same request?
Good on Wahlberg for donating the funds. Had he not asked for the larger figure (or if he was a total douche as people painted him to be), the #TimesUp fund would not now be US$ 2 million better off.
I shall donate 1.5million to “the oh shit I got caught acting like a greedy asshole” charitable organization.
He didn’t know what the others were making. The producers should have been more fair of the compensation than $1000.
Why is the actor being held accountable? Why not the producers or studio? Why aren’t ppl saying all money from the movie should go to #whatever??? Did Mark hire Kevin? Did Mark assault women? (surprised he hasn’t) Demonizing someone who did nothing wrong is horrible.
*thumbs up*
Blame the producers for the disparity. Not Marks fault since he doesn’t know what the others are getting paid. He made his offer and they signed off on it.
He’s the highest paid actor in the world. No one usually asks what their co stars make because it’s rude.
Michelle williams’ contract had reshoots factored in, Wahlberg’s did not. His agent got him the additional pay, accusing him of anything here is just stupid
DAN, don’t you have an unfunny Amy Schumer show to go to