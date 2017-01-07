Despite signing on to bring the life of Frank Sinatra to the big screen back in 2009, Martin Scorsese won’t be telling the story any time soon. According to The Toronto Sun, the director has run into objections from Sinatra’s family and estate over the direction of the film’s story, mainly the details of the singer’s life that weren’t solely related to music. After some discussions, the director is finally saying he can’t do it:
“Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand,” Scorsese said. “But if they expect me to be doing it, they can’t hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex – but Sinatra in particular.”
