The 10 Most Obscure Connections In Tarantino Movies

Martin Scorsese’s Failure To Make His Frank Sinatra Film Highlights The Trouble With Biopics

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.07.17

Getty Image

Despite signing on to bring the life of Frank Sinatra to the big screen back in 2009, Martin Scorsese won’t be telling the story any time soon. According to The Toronto Sun, the director has run into objections from Sinatra’s family and estate over the direction of the film’s story, mainly the details of the singer’s life that weren’t solely related to music. After some discussions, the director is finally saying he can’t do it:

“Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand,” Scorsese said. “But if they expect me to be doing it, they can’t hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex – but Sinatra in particular.”

TAGSbiopicsfrank sinatraMARTIN SCORSESE
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP