Matt Damon starred in three movies in 2017 — The Great Wall, Suburbicon, and Downsizing — all of which failed to make their budget back in the United States. But that wasn’t the most embarrassing thing that happened to the actor last year and into this year: it was his inability to read the room.
Damon, who often worked with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, said there’s a “spectrum of behavior” when it comes to sexual harassment; the “Lena Dunham of men” later acknowledged that “we’re in this watershed moment” (yes), but (nope) “I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole sh*tload of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”
Damon’s comments were tone deaf at best and dismissive at worst, and in an interview on the Today show, he apologized for his remarks. “I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” the Thor: Ragnarok guest star told Kathie Lee Gifford. “Ultimately what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I’m really sorry.”
He continued, “A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.” Scotty still doesn’t know (it doesn’t matter if “those women” are his friends — they’re people!), but at least he’s trying to learn.
Matt’s problem has never been what he says, it’s how he says it. He said basically the same thing as Bryan Cranston did about how he hopes there’s a path back to respectability for those who have behaved badly, but to a lesser degree. But when Cranston said it, he did so in a thoughtful, heartfelt manner where it was clear that he was coming from a place of compassion for victims as well as trying to find a path forward.
Matt just sounds smug and condescending and comes across like he’s trying to preempt any discussion about the misdeeds of his friends. “Casey and Ben were only accused of groping so they aren’t monsters and I’ve never harassed anyone so I should get some credit” is the subtext
He was 100% correct in his statements, he just has to back track now to keep his career, which is a shame. He did nothing wrong nor was his assessment of whats happening with this movement. A movement that will sooner than later seem almost like satire. Everyone will be crying wolf, just look at Aziz Anzari.
@CherryGavone did you get bullied by a bunch of girls in school or something?
I’m not sure what your point is so I’ll answer your question with a question; Did you spend high school sucking farts out of both guys and girls ass holes?
Even his final comment got slammed in the article (“those women” is apparently no good now???). There is no way to win even by expressing support…and people question why so few men are speaking out??
Oh wow. Four whole paragraphs on a delicate subject. Man you really stuck it to Damon Kurp. You’re so woke bra.
There is no gray area with the #metoo movement. You blindly accept everything or you’re a woman hating asshole. That is the problem. Any decent man worth his balls will not condone rape or assault. What I do question is someone saying they gave non-verbal ques or someone saying a 90 year old man touched there butt five years ago.