While Harvey Weinstein did respond to Lupita Nyong’o’s New York Times op-ed specifically, the embattled Hollywood mogul has largely remained silent when it comes to addressing his accusers, and their supporters, specifically. This raises important questions about gender and power, especially since Weinstein has refrained from responding to the likes of Quentin Tarantino, who admitted he “knew enough to do more than I did.” Yet as Tarantino’s provocative comments demonstrate, the ongoing scandal also raises questions about the men in Weinstein’s circle — like what did they know, and if they knew anything, why didn’t they speak out?
Rose McGowan called out her Phantoms co-star Ben Affleck because of this very issue. His Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon also received plenty of criticism for what many perceived to be a “glaring hypocrisy” between his statements on Weinstein’s behavior, and his prior work with the man. On Monday, however, Damon appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the matter in detail:
“When people say everybody knew, yeah, I knew he was an *sshole. He was proud of that. That’s how he carried himself. I knew he was a womanizer. I wouldn’t want to be married to the guy, but that’s not my business, really. But this level of criminal sexual predation is not something that I ever thought was going on. Absolutely not. I knew the story about Gwyneth [Paltrow] from Ben, because he was with her after Brad. I knew that story, but I was working with Gwyneth, with Harvey, on [The Talented Mr. Ripley]. I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben Told me, but I knew that they had come to whatever agreement or understanding they had come to. She had handled it. She was the First Lady of Miramax, and he treated her incredibly respectfully. Always.”
Why do people act like someone would sexually assault someone with witnesses? People with problems universally attempt to hide it. No one would do meth in a room full of people unless they knew those people were also doing meth.