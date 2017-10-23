While Harvey Weinstein did respond to Lupita Nyong’o’s New York Times op-ed specifically, the embattled Hollywood mogul has largely remained silent when it comes to addressing his accusers, and their supporters, specifically. This raises important questions about gender and power, especially since Weinstein has refrained from responding to the likes of Quentin Tarantino, who admitted he “knew enough to do more than I did.” Yet as Tarantino’s provocative comments demonstrate, the ongoing scandal also raises questions about the men in Weinstein’s circle — like what did they know, and if they knew anything, why didn’t they speak out?

Rose McGowan called out her Phantoms co-star Ben Affleck because of this very issue. His Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon also received plenty of criticism for what many perceived to be a “glaring hypocrisy” between his statements on Weinstein’s behavior, and his prior work with the man. On Monday, however, Damon appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the matter in detail: