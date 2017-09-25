Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maze Runner, the latest young adult book series to become a crossover hit on the page and the big screen is coming to an end with Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The trailer comes after an extremely tough production that saw star Dylan O’Brien suffer a serious accident which led to a long shutdown of the production as he healed from the “concussion, facial fractures, and lacerations.”

Thankfully, all is well after the lengthy delay and now 20th Century FOX is showing off the first official trailer that will end the trilogy. Fans got their first look at the trailer after MTV’s series finale of Teen Wolf, and they are seriously excited. The bittersweet moment is mostly thanks to O’Brien’s long-running role on Teen Wolf.

Excited for the next installment of the Maze Runner Series #MazeRunnerTheDeathCure pic.twitter.com/kPKN9BZ6C7 — kimberly (@infamousKIM) September 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/Scoby20/status/912115537697820677