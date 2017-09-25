In The Official Trailer For ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure,’ All Mazes Are Promised To End

09.24.17 1 hour ago

Maze Runner, the latest young adult book series to become a crossover hit on the page and the big screen is coming to an end with Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The trailer comes after an extremely tough production that saw star Dylan O’Brien suffer a serious accident which led to a long shutdown of the production as he healed from the “concussion, facial fractures, and lacerations.”

Thankfully, all is well after the lengthy delay and now 20th Century FOX is showing off the first official trailer that will end the trilogy. Fans got their first look at the trailer after MTV’s series finale of Teen Wolf, and they are seriously excited. The bittersweet moment is mostly thanks to O’Brien’s long-running role on Teen Wolf.

https://twitter.com/Scoby20/status/912115537697820677

Around The Web

TAGSMAZE RUNNER

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP