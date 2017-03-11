We’ve gotten quite a lot of treats from Ridley Scott and company ahead of Alien: Covenant’s release on May 19th. Not only did Scott make quite a splash with the film at SXSW, but the latest edition of Michael Fassbender’s android is here for his closeup. Much like the David android from Prometheus, Walter is getting his own informative viral advertisement that seems focused on ensuring people that the android is a friend and not an evil slime that will shove you in an airlock or worse.
‘Alien: Covenant’ Releases An Introduction To Walter, Michael Fassbender’s Latest Android That You Can’t Trust
Augh. Ridley Scott’s totally gotten past my filters with this shit. I’m optimistic again. If this is as uneven as Prometheus– which I didn’t hate, but had such problems– we riot. But I mean…Everything about this movie looks promising. It looks carefully crafted, it’s got a good cast, etc. Here’s looking forward to meeting the new Bishop analog(I am assuming Walter is going to be a ‘good’ android).
“The android? What? Oh, I don’t care, make him a middle-aged man. Oh, and I’m going to throw another thing at you. Two words: Male android pregnancy. Sorry, that was three words.”
