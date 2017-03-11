Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

‘Alien: Covenant’ Releases An Introduction To Walter, Michael Fassbender’s Latest Android That You Can’t Trust

#Alien #Prometheus 2 #Ridley Scott
03.11.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

We’ve gotten quite a lot of treats from Ridley Scott and company ahead of Alien: Covenant’s release on May 19th. Not only did Scott make quite a splash with the film at SXSW, but the latest edition of Michael Fassbender’s android is here for his closeup. Much like the David android from Prometheus, Walter is getting his own informative viral advertisement that seems focused on ensuring people that the android is a friend and not an evil slime that will shove you in an airlock or worse.

The #AlienCovenant crew reunited at @SXSW. #DannyMcBride #MichaelFassbender #RidleyScott #KatherineWaterston #SXSW

A post shared by Alien: Covenant (@alienanthology) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alien#Prometheus 2#Ridley Scott
TAGSAlienAlien: CovenantMICHAEL FASSBENDERPROMETHEUSPrometheus 2Ridley Scott
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP