Here come the Men in Black… again.
After years of false starts, including one potentially ill-advised crossover with 21 Jump Street, the galaxy’s defenders are returning in what Deadline calls a “spinoff” of the alien-fighting franchise. The script, from Punisher: War Zone and Iron Man‘s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, is described as a “contemporary sci-fi pic about the black-clad secret force that protects earth from the alien scum of the universe, focusing on new characters chasing villains that put the picture on more of a global scale than the previous films.”
Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (and, um, Josh Brolin) are not expected to reprise their roles as Agents J and K, but their characters will supposedly be acknowledged in the film, as will the coffee-drinking worms, hopefully.
“It’s so rare to get to the end of the script and know you’re holding a movie in your hands,” said Walter F. Parkes (who will produce with Laurie MacDonald and Steven Spielberg) about the spinoff, “but Art and Matt have written a spinoff that somehow is true to the core of the MiB world and yet expands the franchise to a fresh new place.” You know what that means: the lady alien from the “Men In Black” music video is back, and she has fresh new moves.
(Via Deadline)
Grab that money.
Will Smith not gonna be involved? That heavy Deadshot schedule keeping him busy?