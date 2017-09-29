Columbia Pictures

Here come the Men in Black… again.

After years of false starts, including one potentially ill-advised crossover with 21 Jump Street, the galaxy’s defenders are returning in what Deadline calls a “spinoff” of the alien-fighting franchise. The script, from Punisher: War Zone and Iron Man‘s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, is described as a “contemporary sci-fi pic about the black-clad secret force that protects earth from the alien scum of the universe, focusing on new characters chasing villains that put the picture on more of a global scale than the previous films.”

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (and, um, Josh Brolin) are not expected to reprise their roles as Agents J and K, but their characters will supposedly be acknowledged in the film, as will the coffee-drinking worms, hopefully.

“It’s so rare to get to the end of the script and know you’re holding a movie in your hands,” said Walter F. Parkes (who will produce with Laurie MacDonald and Steven Spielberg) about the spinoff, “but Art and Matt have written a spinoff that somehow is true to the core of the MiB world and yet expands the franchise to a fresh new place.” You know what that means: the lady alien from the “Men In Black” music video is back, and she has fresh new moves.

(Via Deadline)