Meryl Streep Didn’t Play It Safe With Her Criticism While Accepting Her Cecil B. DeMille Award

#Golden Globes 2017
Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.08.17

While accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Meryl Streep took the time to share some criticism against Donald Trump, his supporters, the world at large, and MMA for some reason. Some have lauded it as a “nuclear mic drop.” Others have said she used her platform to do the typical Hollywood thing and preach to the masses. At the very least, we can all agree that Streep took a stance and provided a powerful comment on the world as she sees it.

Not only that, but her comments towards her fellow actors and just the joy of acting itself were something to cherish. Keeping that type of advice and viewpoint close to your heart, especially if you’re an aspiring actor or filmmaker, is something that shouldn’t be forgotten once the night ends.

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2017
TAGSCecil B Demille Awarddonald trumpGolden Globes 2017meryl streep
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 29 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP