While accepting her Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Meryl Streep took the time to share some criticism against Donald Trump, his supporters, the world at large, and MMA for some reason. Some have lauded it as a “nuclear mic drop.” Others have said she used her platform to do the typical Hollywood thing and preach to the masses. At the very least, we can all agree that Streep took a stance and provided a powerful comment on the world as she sees it.

Not only that, but her comments towards her fellow actors and just the joy of acting itself were something to cherish. Keeping that type of advice and viewpoint close to your heart, especially if you’re an aspiring actor or filmmaker, is something that shouldn’t be forgotten once the night ends.