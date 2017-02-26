Do Awards Show Political Statements Make A Difference?

Meryl Streep Says Karl Lagerfeld 'Defamed' Her With His Oscar Dress Comments

02.26.17 2 Comments

Come for Meryl Streep at your own risk. Donald Trump’s least favorite actress (NOT IN CHARLES IN CHARGE! SAD! etc.) has found herself in a high profile dispute with Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld. Meryl’s a longshot to snap up this year’s Best Actress Oscar, but she’s already landed a pretty convincing KO win over the German design titan.

What’s this all about? On Friday, a fuss was caused by Lagerfeld’s claims in Women’s Wear Daily. According to the man with the black shades, Meryl wanted a grey custom couture number. The designer told WWD that he was then informed to ditch the dress.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” he said before noting a phone call he received days later.“’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.’”

Lagerfeld’s other observation?

“A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

Naturally, Meryl was not pleased with that assessment. Not only was she not pleased, she slammed Lagerfeld’s version of the truth. That is to say she considers Lagerfeld’s take a complete fabrication. She laid out her issues with Lagerfeld in a statement.

