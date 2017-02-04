Hasbro/Paramount

Michael Bay will be combining the worlds of King Arthur and space automatons (F*CKING FINALLY) for thrills, chills and fiery explosive spills this summer for his small mumblecore offering Transformers: The Last Knight. According to the director, he thinks this will be his swan song with the toy-friendly franchise.

The Pain & Gain filmmaker is promising big Big BIG things with this summer’s Transformers instalment, which he’s pretty sure will be his departure from these goofy Hasbro warriors.

“It’s bittersweet for me,” notes Bay in a statement on his website. “With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make- A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.”

So, uh, does this mean Age of Extinction may have somehow played things too conservative? Going off the logline supplied by Bay, we’re in for something massive and massively silly. Remember: Both Anthony Hopkins AND Stanley Tucci are in this film.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

In addition to turning “core myths” into a fine powder, Bay vows each film will interlink. The project drew on a healthy stockpile of writers and Hasbro-approved Transformers historians to guide this latest motion picture. Ideally, all your unanswered questions about Bumblebee peeing on folks will be sorted out when the film debuts on June 23. Get an early peek of what Transformers: The Last Knight has in its arsenal with its already released Super Bowl spot.