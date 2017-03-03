5 Characters From 'The Wire' Based On Real People

‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Is Comin’ To The Han Solo Spinoff Movie

#Star Wars
03.03.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
omar-little-scar

HBO

It’s all “Legends” now, but the reason Han Solo agreed to take Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and their droid buddies to the Alderaan system is because he needed to pay back Jabba the Hutt for ditching his shipment of, well, drugs. That’s right: there wouldn’t be a Star Wars without drugs.

Omar Little should feel right at home.

Michael K. Williams, best known for playing stick-up man Omar Little on The Wire, although he’s also excellent in Boardwalk Empire and The Night Of, is in “final talks” to join the Han Solo spin-off movie. “Details about Williams’ character are unknown,” according to Variety, “as are plot details for the movie, other then it being an origin tale of the rogue smuggler.” Here’s what else we know: Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s film has an incredible cast, including Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke, and comes out May 25, 2018.

Will Han Solo rob Omar? Will Omar rob Han Solo? Or will they rob each other? “It ain’t what you takin’,” the Honey Nut Cheerios fanatic says at one point during The Wire, “it’s who you takin’ from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with puppies.”

I assume this also applies to Wookiees.

(Via Variety)

