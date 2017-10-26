Thanks To ‘Baby Driver,’ Austin Powers Masks Are Selling Out Ahead Of Halloween

Working Title Films

There’s no pressure quite like not having a Halloween costume. Of course, it’s not the worst thing that can happen — it’s just a unique stress that’s easily remedied for most by throwing on a pair of dark pants and a white, short-sleeved button-up and tie with a bit of red on it. Instant Shaun. But thanks to Edgar Wright, an even easier costume is becoming hard to find: The Mike Myers/Jumpsuit combo from Baby Driver.

Baby Driver director/writer Edgar Wright (who surely has the specific details on how many Mike Myers masks have been sold by Halloween retailers), saw this trend coming, and the AV Club even noted that the demand was outweighing the supply of the spectacled masks earlier in the fall. Now Wright told The Hollywood Reporter that Austin Powers is getting a 20th-anniversary boost in mask sales thanks to his bumbling criminals.

“I’m very proud. I feel like through my career, I have given people some very easy Halloween costumes, like Shaun in Shaun of the Dead. I even mentioned to Warner Bros. that they may ship a lot of masks at Halloween, and I think that’s exactly what’s happened.”

Wright possibly ended his statement to The Hollywood Reporter with a “yeah baby” but for now, that is purely conjecture. Now let’s watch that scene again.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter/AV Club)

