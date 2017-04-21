Marvel

The original Guardians of the Galaxy had a remarkable amount of talent from many walks of life — there’s the sitcom star (Chris Pratt), the sci-fi queen (Zoe Saldana), the wrestler (Dave Bautista), the A-list star (Bradley Cooper), the unlikely voice actor (Vin Diesel), and the whatever the hell Michael Rooker is (Michael Rooker). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is getting strong pre-release buzz, adds the grizzled vet (Kurt Russell), the other grizzled vet (Sylvester Stallone), and, in some inspired casting, the pop star: Miley Cyrus.

On Thursday, blogger Sarah Ruhlman tweeted the following: