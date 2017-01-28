What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

When Stranger Things premiered last summer, the world fell in love. Between the nostalgia, excellent performances, and genuinely scary moments, it was everything anyone wanted in a summer binge watch. It fell right into that “do I want to watch the next episode or start an obsessive theorizing conversation with my bff?” sweet spot. Out of all of the awesome things to come out of Stranger Things, though, Millie Bobby Brown, who starred as the enigmatic and compelling Eleven. She was a breakout overnight, and snagged a Golden Globe for her performance as well. However, it looks like she will be making the next leap to superstardom soon enough, booking her first starring film role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown will be starring in Godzilla 2: King Of The Monsters. Directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus) and shooting for a 2018 release date, Godzilla 2 will be the latest in Legendary’s monster line up, following Kong: Skull Island before these two iconic monsters meet to FIGHT.

Legendary

It’s still to early for any plot details, but whatever her role, Brown will likely crush it. If she happens to remain in character as Eleven and face off against the giant beast all on her own, even better.

