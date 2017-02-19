Paramount

As long as there are things for Tom Cruise to precariously dangle from, the Mission: Impossible franchise will never die. A sixth instalment of the cinematic spin on the CBS spy drama is on its way and director Christopher McQuarrie has offered up some tasty detail chunklets to gobble up as we wait. What a sweetheart!

McQuarrie, who helmed the previous entry Rogue Nation, is currently prepping the latest MI thrill ride in London and found time to chat about the project with the UK movie mag Empire. In addition to confirming that Cruise will be up to his usual feats of daring, we’re being prepped that this isn’t the exact same Ethan Hunt as we’ve seen in previous go-arounds.

“It’s a very different Ethan Hunt, I can promise you that,” said McQuarrie.

He also teased a few familiar faces returning to the fold ”including people you would not expect to be back.” Seeing as face mask technology and Mission Impossible logic are at play, it seems like any alum could be in the mix. If Thandie Newton’s MI:2 character Nyah Nordoff-Hall were to pop by, we certainly would’t mind. It does seem like a more likely possibility from the Woo film than Fred Durst making a cameo.

The film is currently scheduled to begin shooting in Paris on April 14. As for how they might top the last outing, McQuarrie had an excellent anecdote at the ready for Empire.

We asked the filmmaker how on Earth he planned to top Rogue Nation’s signature opening stunt, which saw Cruise’s Ethan Hunt hang of the side of a plane. “I don’t know!” was his response. “And I have to find out by April 10th. I may have found something today. I came to Tom with a picture of something and Tom looked at it and said, ‘That’s awesome! I want to fall off of that!’ It’s like, OK, I can see it on a poster, and I can see Tom falling off of it.”

That makes sense. Even if Cruise was in an indie mumblecore offering these days there would probably be a sweet motorcycling through a hurricane scene. (Note to all filmmakers: Please make that movie.)

(Via Empire)