Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth film in the (obnoxiously; punctuated) Mission: Impossible series. If history (and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives) has taught us anything, it’s that franchises should not be creatively strong by the time the sixth film rolls around. But Rogue Nation was great, and the same cast and crew is returning for Fallout, including writer and director Christopher McQuarrie and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.

Oh yeah, and that Tom Cruise guy.

He’s crazy dedicated to Mission: Impossible (and maybe a little crazy elsewhere, too). He broke his ankle attempting a stunt for Fallout, and that’s not even the most dangerous thing he did for the movie. That would be piloting a helicopter… while manning the camera… during a 360-degree downward spiral.

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before,” producer David Ellison said about the stunt. “It is absolutely unbelievable — he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.” And now you can watch the stunt in the making-of video above.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens on July 27.

