Watch The Full ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ Super Bowl Trailer Now

#Super Bowl #Tom Cruise #Mission Impossible
Managing Editor, Trending
02.04.18

A tease for the latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout premiered during the Superbowl, complete with a full view of Tom Cruise’s injury on national television. If one thing is certain from the trailer, Cruise and company have taken the latest film to the limits of craziness and it seems like he’ll need to literally travel to space in order to top what he does in this film.

Henry Cavill’s mustache also is front and center, almost making it pretty clear why Paramount was so forceful that he couldn’t shave it for Justice League. It’s definitely working for him in this trailer and it almost makes you wish they tried to work it into Justice League too. Just give Superman the mustache and let him have that power.

Also, nice to see Ving Rhames is still popping up as Luther Stickell. Having Tom Cruise appear in every film is a given since he’s the driving force in the series, but bringing back another long-running character gives the series some continuity to coincide with all the action on the screen.

The film will hit theaters on July 27th, anchoring a busy summer full of superheroes, aliens, and dinosaurs with some spy action.

(Via Paramount)

