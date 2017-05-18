The Internet Was Rocked By HBO’s ‘Mommy Dead And Dearest’

HBO

Mommy Dead And Dearest, the latest gripping crime documentary from HBO, hit the streaming service on Monday night, and viewers were immediately sucked into the tale of abuse, secrets, and murder. The harrowing tale of Gyspy Rose Blanchard, a girl who murdered her mother, Dee Dee, after a lifetime of abuse had viewers riveted. Although Gypsy Rose was told that she was chronically ill and handicapped by her mother from a young age, these diagnoses were actually false and a product of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Eventually, in order to escape her life and be with her secret boyfriend that she met online, Gypsy Rose murdered her mother. As Mommy Dead And Dearest dove into the insane details of the case and what circumstances drove a girl to kill her own mother, Twitter users were left dumbstruck by the documentary.

MUST WATCH: "Mommy Dead and Dearest" on HBOgo. Holy SHIT. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2017

Hope the girl gets out & sues the doctors,hospitals that drugged & performed unnecessary surgeries #MommyDeadAndDearest — Trisha Donato (@TrishaDonato) May 16, 2017

if anyone's looking for a new doc to watch, make it #MommyDeadandDearest. fantastic work by @HBODocs on a totally bonkers true crime story. — Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) May 17, 2017