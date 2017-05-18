What To Expect From Season 3 Of 'The Leftovers'

The Internet Was Rocked By HBO’s ‘Mommy Dead And Dearest’

#HBO
05.17.17 1 hour ago

HBO

Mommy Dead And Dearest, the latest gripping crime documentary from HBO, hit the streaming service on Monday night, and viewers were immediately sucked into the tale of abuse, secrets, and murder. The harrowing tale of Gyspy Rose Blanchard, a girl who murdered her mother, Dee Dee, after a lifetime of abuse had viewers riveted. Although Gypsy Rose was told that she was chronically ill and handicapped by her mother from a young age, these diagnoses were actually false and a product of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Eventually, in order to escape her life and be with her secret boyfriend that she met online, Gypsy Rose murdered her mother. As Mommy Dead And Dearest dove into the insane details of the case and what circumstances drove a girl to kill her own mother, Twitter users were left dumbstruck by the documentary.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSHBOtwitter reactions

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP