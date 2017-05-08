The 2017 Best Picture Mess-Up Is Just The Latest Oscar Fail

The Internet Collectively Nodded In Approval After ‘Moonlight’ Won Best Kiss At The MTV Awards

05.07.17 27 mins ago

Moonlight won Best Kiss at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and not only did the audience in the room love Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome’s accepting speech for the award but the internet was going crazy about it as well. We’ve come a long way since the cheesy, yet fun, faux-make out days of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, and while the awards show might be trying to hard with the “woke” nature of some awards wins this is still a great occurrence.

The internet was all over the big moment, and it makes a nice bookend after Moonlight didn’t get a pure moment to celebrate after the Oscars debacle that took place during its Best Picture win. The outpouring of excitement and fan support for the moment, and that it won a semi-major award on national television, is a testament to how important representation like this is in both movies and television.

TAGSbest kissMOONLIGHTMTV Awards

