You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This Clip From ‘Mother!’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’m going to be honest with you here: you shouldn’t watch the video above.

It’s from Mother!, Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer, a movie that the less you know going into it, the more you’ll enjoy it. The first trailer reveals almost nothing about the plot, other than Lawrence going crazy in an eerie house, and the “greeting clip” focuses on Pfeiffer grilling Lawrence about having children. But even that might be too much information for you.

Aronofsky, who compared the super-secret Mother! to Black Swan, would prefer you not know anything about it. “It’s a cruise missile shooting into a wall, this film,” he told Vulture. “I want audiences to be prepared for that and prepped that it’s a very intense ride.” He continued, “Knowing that there’s some terrifying secret at the core of this thing, that the film’s going to go there, and you should only come if you’re ready to get on that roller coaster.”

As for the punctuation in the title, Aronofsky said, “I think it reflects the spirit of the film. The film kind of has an exclamation point; at the end of it, there’s a big exclamation point. So I think the title was just a bit better that way.” Danny Devito considered the same thing for Throw Momma from the Train(!).

Mother! opens on September 15.

(Via Vulture)