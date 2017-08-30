You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This Clip From ‘Mother!’

#Jennifer Lawrence
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.30.17

I’m going to be honest with you here: you shouldn’t watch the video above.

It’s from Mother!, Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer, a movie that the less you know going into it, the more you’ll enjoy it. The first trailer reveals almost nothing about the plot, other than Lawrence going crazy in an eerie house, and the “greeting clip” focuses on Pfeiffer grilling Lawrence about having children. But even that might be too much information for you.

Aronofsky, who compared the super-secret Mother! to Black Swan, would prefer you not know anything about it. “It’s a cruise missile shooting into a wall, this film,” he told Vulture. “I want audiences to be prepared for that and prepped that it’s a very intense ride.” He continued, “Knowing that there’s some terrifying secret at the core of this thing, that the film’s going to go there, and you should only come if you’re ready to get on that roller coaster.”

As for the punctuation in the title, Aronofsky said, “I think it reflects the spirit of the film. The film kind of has an exclamation point; at the end of it, there’s a big exclamation point. So I think the title was just a bit better that way.” Danny Devito considered the same thing for Throw Momma from the Train(!).

Mother! opens on September 15.

(Via Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSDarren AronofskyJENNIFER LAWRENCEMichelle Pfeiffermother

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP