Aside from its stellar cast and an artfully violent) poster released by director Darren Aronofsky this past Mother’s Day, very little is known about mother! With the release of a short, darkly-lit teaser complete with a soundtrack consisting mostly of Jennifer Lawrence‘s enraged screams, however, the new horror film from the Black Swan and The Wresler director has finally released a premise (of sorts). That, and several quick shots of incredibly weird and horrifying things happening in a couple’s house-turned-impromptu bed and breakfast — like a blood-filled lightbulb exploding.

Slated for a September 15th theatrical release, mother! “[c]enters on a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Judging by the previewed dialogue between Lawrence and co-star Javier Bardem, it seems the pair is playing said couple. As for the “uninvited guests,” their members may include Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brendan Gleeson or Kristen Wiig.

How a film that otherwise sounds like a Big Little Lies-esque adult drama transforms into a fireball consuming an unknown person, a dying insect and the aforementioned lightbulb remains to be seen. Then again, this is Aronofsky we’re talking about — the same man who scattered Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz’s love across time and space in The Fountain and turned the Old Testament into a mythological war epic in Noah. Anything is possible.