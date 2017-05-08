The MTV Awards Red Carpet Had To Be Shut Down Due To A Surprise Hail Storm

05.07.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Now that’s not something you see happen on a red carpet every day! In the middle of the red carpet festivities at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, a surprise hail storm broke out and wreaked havoc on the celebrities and performers that were filing in for the big show. Stars like Noah Cyrus and the band All Time Low pushed through though and made the best of the situation. When life gives you hail…make lemonade so you can put huge chunks of ice from the sky in it? All Time Low were especially champs about the situation as they continued to perform even with the unexpected interruption.

Alex from the band tweeted about the insane situation, and they didn’t stop rocking out even after stars fled the scene.

