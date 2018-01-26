Critics may have considered Will Smith’s orc cop movie Bright to be a steaming fairy turd, but the streaming service that paid big bucks to make it thinks the overall result smells like strawberries. In fact, Netflix is pointing at the movie’s viewership as proof they’re not alone in disagreeing with critics.
In a pre-taped video message released after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, execs used Bright as an illustration of how critics and mass audiences are totally different creatures. According to Variety, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is emboldened by the film’s success in the face of bad reviews.
“The critics are pretty disconnected from the mass appeal,” said Hastings who also noted the value of global appeal. “Most of the critical reviews you read are English language, just U.S.”
Ted Sarandon, chief content offer for Netflix, echoed Hastings’ sentiment on audiences versus critics.
“Critics are an important part of the artistic process but are pretty disconnected from the commercial prospects of a film,” he said. “If people are watching this movie and loving it, that’s the measurement of success. And if the critics get behind it or don’t, that’s a select group of social media influencers talking to a specific audience.”
Netflix addressing Bright‘s dismal reviews puts the company in an interesting spot. A lot of their original content is championed by critics and that’s not entirely unintentional on Netflix’s part. Critics and mass audiences aren’t always going to like the same things. It’d be silly if they did. The tricky thing here is that we may be on the precipice of a serious escalation of the largely unnecessary critics vs fans narrative. Both parties can co-exist, ya goofs. If they couldn’t, the Ernest franchise would never see the light of day.
(Via Variety)
This movie was extremely bad and I’m not surprised a lot of people watched it since there’s literally no barrier to entry. Pretty sure they had this turd autoplaying for a lot of people too if they waited too long after finishing something else. The big problem with netflix is that it’s too hard to reach their entire catalog and not just the stuff they promote.
I didn’t think it was extremely bad, I liked the concept, but you’re definitely spot on with no barrier to entry. Let’s not forget, those Adam Sandler movies allegedly get massive viewership.
The movie has an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. 7.3 userscore on Metacritic.
Regardless of whether or not you thought the movie was great (it wasn’t) or the worst movie of the year (it wasn’t)… there is a huge gap between critics and users on this one, and that played out in most comments sections and talking to people I know that have seen it.
It was an aggressively mediocre movie that had some potential because of the world building done in it… that’s about it.
It was mediocre. The kind of movie you can watch while flipping through your phone or grab something from the kitchen without hitting pause. Very surprised by the high ratings.