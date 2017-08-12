Disney

When news broke that Disney would be divorcing Netflix (BUT NOT BECAUSE OF ANYTHING YOU DID, SWEETIE!) and launching its own independent streaming service people understandably flipped out. According to a new report from Reuters, Netflix is making a play to retain some colossal titles that exist under the Disney banner.

Netflix Inc. are in “active discussions” to keep Marvel and Star Wars films on the streaming service after the upcoming split in 2019. (The migration will not include Marvel properties like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage which are under a different deal.) Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters that Netflix are still discussing an agreement that could keep the Lucasfilm and Marvel Entertainment around into the 2020s. Meanwhile, Disney has been fairly quiet about their vision for what will become of the mutants and Jedi on Netflix’s roster.

In his interview with Reuters, Sarandos shared that he expected this sort of exodus as an inevitability of the technological shift.

“That’s why we got into the originals business five years ago, anticipating it may be not as easy a conversation with studios and networks” offered Sarandos.

